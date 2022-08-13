Short Interest in Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX) Declines By 22.0%

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parsec Capital Acquisitions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of PCX opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Parsec Capital Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.52.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Company Profile

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in space economy, transport, and technology industries.

