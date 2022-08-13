Short Interest in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT) Decreases By 64.7%

Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Perception Capital Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCCT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.11. 1,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,001. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

Get Perception Capital Corp. II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perception Capital Corp. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCCT. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perception Capital Corp. II Company Profile

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perception Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perception Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.