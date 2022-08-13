Short Interest in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXW) Declines By 61.0%

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the July 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBAXW. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

PBAXW stock remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. 12,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,361. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.58.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

