Short Interest in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Decreases By 30.6%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,500 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 590,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 998,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PDI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. 723,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. This is an increase from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 7,500 shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,932.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

