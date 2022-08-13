Short Interest in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Decreases By 35.2%

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the July 15th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

RCS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 62,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,101. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

See Also

