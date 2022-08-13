Short Interest in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Drops By 52.8%

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the July 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropTech Investment Co. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTIC. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 15.1% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

PropTech Investment Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTIC remained flat at $9.90 on Friday. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,196. PropTech Investment Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

About PropTech Investment Co. II

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.