Short Interest in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Decreases By 45.6%

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,400 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the July 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of RIBT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 862,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,529. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $16.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.
Insider Transactions at RiceBran Technologies
In related news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,340,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.
