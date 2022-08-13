Short Interest in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Decreases By 45.6%

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,400 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the July 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RIBT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 862,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,529. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $16.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.

Insider Transactions at RiceBran Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,340,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Arnhold LLC raised its position in RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

