Short Interest in Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Drops By 28.6%

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Price Performance
Shares of Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. stock remained flat at $17.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Company Profile
