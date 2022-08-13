Short Interest in Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Drops By 28.6%

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Price Performance

Shares of Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. stock remained flat at $17.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Company Profile

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceuticals, and Wholesale and Retail. It develops and manufactures products in various therapeutic areas, including women's healthcare, cardiovascular, and central nervous system.

