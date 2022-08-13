Short Interest in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Grows By 56.2%

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,300 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the July 15th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RMG Acquisition Corp. III

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,659,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 772,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 146,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

RMGC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 1,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,878. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

