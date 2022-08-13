Short Interest in ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Drops By 30.4%

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ROHM Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROHCY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338. ROHM has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.58.

Get ROHM alerts:

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $980.65 million during the quarter.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.