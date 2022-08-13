Short Interest in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Decreases By 32.6%

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,800 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the July 15th total of 706,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in RxSight by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RxSight by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of RxSight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

RxSight Trading Down 7.2 %

About RxSight

NASDAQ:RXST traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 174,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,274. RxSight has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 14.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

