Short Interest in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Declines By 32.1%

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

SAL stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. 1,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720. The company has a market cap of $135.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salisbury Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $36,484.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

