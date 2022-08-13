Short Interest in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Grows By 91.7%

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,500 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the July 15th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sidus Space Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of SIDU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 928,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. Sidus Space has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sidus Space stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sidus Space, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SIDU Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Sidus Space at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

