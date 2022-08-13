Short Interest in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Rises By 32.7%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 882,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of SGML stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.44. 693,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,651. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. Sigma Lithium has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $23.51.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Sigma Lithium will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGML. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth about $38,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.