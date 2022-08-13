Short Interest in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Increases By 83.8%

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a growth of 83.8% from the July 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 18.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Stronghold Digital Mining Price Performance

Stronghold Digital Mining stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,213,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

