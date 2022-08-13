Short Interest in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Drops By 22.2%

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL opened at $137.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $107.12 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 478,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,121,000 after purchasing an additional 55,368 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 519,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,730,000 after purchasing an additional 53,289 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

