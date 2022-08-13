Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Decreases By 33.3%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.84 per share, with a total value of $133,861.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.91 per share, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,909.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 51,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,783 in the last ninety days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 1.9 %

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,571. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.32.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

About Texas Capital Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

