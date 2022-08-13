Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Increases By 92.2%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
The Coretec Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRTG remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. 165,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,553. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. The Coretec Group has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
About The Coretec Group
