Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Increases By 92.2%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRTG remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. 165,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,553. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. The Coretec Group has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get The Coretec Group alerts:

About The Coretec Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.