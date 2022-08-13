Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Drops By 64.7%

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GLU traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. 5,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,966. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

