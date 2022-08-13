Short Interest in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THACW) Declines By 28.0%

Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thrive Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THACW. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thrive Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Thrive Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Thrive Acquisition by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter.

Thrive Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of THACW stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. Thrive Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11.

