Short Interest in Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Increases By 23.1%

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,100 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 562,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Universal Entertainment Stock Performance

UETMF stock remained flat at $9.85 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. Universal Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

