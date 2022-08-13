Short Interest in Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Increases By 23.1%

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,100 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 562,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Universal Entertainment Stock Performance
UETMF stock remained flat at $9.85 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. Universal Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Universal Entertainment
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Entertainment (UETMF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.