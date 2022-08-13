Short Interest in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Decreases By 22.4%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,700 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 243,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venator Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,797,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 477,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 165,481 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 223,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 57,427 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Venator Materials Price Performance

Venator Materials Company Profile

NYSE:VNTR opened at $1.87 on Friday. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03.

(Get Rating)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.