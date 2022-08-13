Short Interest in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Rises By 70.0%

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.14% of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

CEY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69.

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.247 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th.

