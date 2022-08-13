SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.57.

SI-BONE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $565.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 8.90. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,466 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $43,602.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,648.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $60,446.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,640.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $43,602.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,648.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,439 shares of company stock valued at $365,329. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 12.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,564,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 391,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 85.0% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after acquiring an additional 921,670 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $43,762,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,811,000 after acquiring an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

