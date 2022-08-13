SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the July 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SIGA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,732,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,534,172. SIGA Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 48.67%. The company had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 3,193.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.