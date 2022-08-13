Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sight Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.28 and a quick ratio of 20.94. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 34.88% and a negative net margin of 133.92%. The business had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 301,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,776.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCK LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $83,918,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the second quarter worth $12,620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 92.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after buying an additional 521,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 77.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after buying an additional 507,029 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after buying an additional 188,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

