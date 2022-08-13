Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom Stock Performance

SILC stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.12. The company had a trading volume of 33,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,933. Silicom has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $286.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicom

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILC. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 33.0% in the first quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 58,091 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 25.0% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 33.8% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 81.8% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.