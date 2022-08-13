SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Acquires Shares of 700 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

WST opened at $340.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.28. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.89 and a 1-year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

