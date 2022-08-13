SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Buys Shares of 4,426 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 58,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,761,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 221,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.83.

