SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.67 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,594 shares of company stock valued at $13,299,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.