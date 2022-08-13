SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Update

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
SITC International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SITIY remained flat at $32.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574. SITC International has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29.
About SITC International
