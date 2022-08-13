SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Update

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

SITC International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SITIY remained flat at $32.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574. SITC International has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29.

Get SITC International alerts:

About SITC International

(Get Rating)

See Also

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for SITC International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITC International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.