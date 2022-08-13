Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.20.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 13.9 %

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.05. 11,551,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,153. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40.

Insider Activity

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,242,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,242,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 348,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,040,612. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $81,453,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $63,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 13,237.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 665,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 660,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

