Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Given a C$1.10 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$1.10 price target on Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Skyharbour Resources Price Performance
Shares of Skyharbour Resources stock opened at C$0.42 on Tuesday. Skyharbour Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.29 and a 12 month high of C$0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.41 million and a P/E ratio of 42.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.51.
Skyharbour Resources Company Profile
See Also
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.