Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Given a C$1.10 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

Fundamental Research set a C$1.10 price target on Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYHGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyharbour Resources Price Performance

Shares of Skyharbour Resources stock opened at C$0.42 on Tuesday. Skyharbour Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.29 and a 12 month high of C$0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.41 million and a P/E ratio of 42.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.51.

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectares located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

See Also

