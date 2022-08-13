Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Update

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,100 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 509,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 568.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLTTF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.40 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLTTF opened at $3.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $4.31.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.