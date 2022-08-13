Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Short Interest Up 87.5% in July

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the July 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of DNAB stock remained flat at $9.74 on Friday. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,451. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

