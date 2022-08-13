Solana (SOL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.61 Billion

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Solana coin can currently be bought for about $46.57 or 0.00190595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion and approximately $1.61 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,436.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002093 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037407 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00128446 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00063844 BTC.
Solana Profile
SOL is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 348,706,521 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official website is solana.com.
Solana Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.