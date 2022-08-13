Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

Source Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.

SOR stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58.

In other news, VP Ryan A. Leggio bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.55 per share, with a total value of $39,550.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Lipson bought 1,325 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,124.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $153,060.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 76.97% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOR. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Source Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Source Capital by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. 17.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

