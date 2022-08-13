Space Cow Boy Price Tops $9.58 on Major Exchanges (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for approximately $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $563,262.33 and approximately $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,427.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004117 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00037448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00128685 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00063609 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. "

