Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.72

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.83. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 1,263,836 shares.
Sphere 3D Trading Up 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.48.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.33 million. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 712.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D
About Sphere 3D
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sphere 3D (ANY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.