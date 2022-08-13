Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.72

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.83. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 1,263,836 shares.

Sphere 3D Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.48.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.33 million. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 712.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.

