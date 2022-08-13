Spheroid Universe Hits One Day Trading Volume of $170,180.00 (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spheroid Universe has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $170,180.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002392 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001564 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014059 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038058 BTC.
Spheroid Universe Coin Profile
Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins and its circulating supply is 124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Spheroid Universe Coin Trading
