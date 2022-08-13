Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $241.10

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.10 ($2.91) and traded as high as GBX 283.80 ($3.43). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 277.20 ($3.35), with a volume of 312,589 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,123.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 253.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 241.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 2.16 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,615.38%.

In other news, insider Paula Bell sold 116,875 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.73), for a total value of £264,137.50 ($319,160.83). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 154 shares of company stock worth $37,584.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

