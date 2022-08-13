Splintershards (SPS) Hits Market Capitalization of $60.06 Million

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $60.06 million and $1.51 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for $0.0758 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000227 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014423 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00071925 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Bogged (BOG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001235 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 895,871,456 coins and its circulating supply is 792,346,815 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Buying and Selling Splintershards

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

