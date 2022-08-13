SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a growth of 132.5% from the July 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SpringBig in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

SpringBig Stock Down 1.7 %

SBIG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.74. 151,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,830. SpringBig has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.44.

SpringBig Company Profile

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

