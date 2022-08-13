Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Springwater Special Situations Price Performance

SWSSW traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,509. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22. Springwater Special Situations has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.61.

Institutional Trading of Springwater Special Situations

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Springwater Special Situations stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSW – Get Rating) by 206.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,110 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Springwater Special Situations were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

