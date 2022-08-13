Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Lowered to $76.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird to $76.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SPT has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $145.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $31,370.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,801,086.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $31,370.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,801,086.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $44,840.39. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,678.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,548 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,014. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

