Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.18-$2.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,016. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,006 shares of company stock worth $2,593,745. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $181,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $236,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

