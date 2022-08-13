SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) COO Rahul Kanwar Sells 46,700 Shares of Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SSNC stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of analysts have commented on SSNC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069,495 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,156 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $276,925,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $187,333,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $103,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

