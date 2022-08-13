SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $9,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 407.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 20,769 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after buying an additional 33,381 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 152,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after buying an additional 50,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.71. 1,099,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $84.85.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.