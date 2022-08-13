StackOs Tops One Day Trading Volume of $74,117.00 (STACK)

StackOs (STACK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last week, StackOs has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. StackOs has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and approximately $74,117.00 worth of StackOs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StackOs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002311 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00037999 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
StackOs Coin Profile
StackOs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 397,183,352 coins. StackOs’ official Twitter account is @DeployOnStackOS.
Buying and Selling StackOs
Receive News & Updates for StackOs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StackOs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.