Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.22.

STN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Price Performance

Stantec stock opened at C$64.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.30. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$53.12 and a 1 year high of C$73.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$58.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30.

Stantec Announces Dividend

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

About Stantec

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.